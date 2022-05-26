

Magnis Appoints David Taylor as CEO

Sydney, June 1, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Magnis Energy Technologies Limited ( ASX:MNS ) ( FRA:U1P ) ( OTCMKTS:MNSEF ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Taylor as Chief Executive Officer following an extensive global search managed by executive search firm Korn Ferry.Mr. Taylor commences as CEO on 1st August 2022.Mr. Taylor has 30 years of international experience leading the development and growth of businesses and major projects across the property, construction, transport, renewables, energy, environmental and social infrastructure sectors.Possessing strong strategic, commercial, and leadership skills, Mr. Taylor is well respected and has a proven ability to develop and deliver organic and inorganic growth strategies, lead diverse teams across geographical and cultural boundaries, develop and implement strategic initiatives, and work collaboratively with a wide range of stakeholders.Mr. Taylor has held senior leadership roles in private, listed, and government organisations where he has been responsible for corporate strategy and development, commercial management, risk management, mergers & acquisitions and due diligence, along with project development, investment, financing and delivery.Most recently, Mr. Taylor lead the development and growth of Worley Ltd in the energy, chemicals, and resources sectors in the ANZ East region where he was responsible for developing and implementing their business growth plans, managing strategic relationships with key customers and partners while leading and delivering change initiatives to enhance organisational capabilities.David holds a Bachelor of Building in Construction Economics (First Class Honours) from University of Technology Sydney, a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Applied Finance from Macquarie University and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) (FRA:U1P) is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.