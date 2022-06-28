  
Ballarat, June 28, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is pleased to announce that a podcast of the presentation by its Managing Director & CEO, Matt Gill at the Australian Gold Conference in Sydney is now online.

To watch the Video Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110847/wrm


About White Rock Minerals Ltd

White Rock Minerals Ltd

 White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.

  


Contact
Mr Matthew Gill
Managing Director and CEO
info@whiterockminerals.com.au

Mr Alex Cowie
Media and Investor Relations
alexc@nwrcommunications.com.au




