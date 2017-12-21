Sydney, June 28, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - JGY Holdings Limited (NSX:JGY) refers to its announcement dated 10 December 2021, and wishes to provide a market update on the proposed acquisition. In particular, the Company advises that it had:
Proposed acquisition - Market Update
(1) completed its due diligence on International Wines & Spirits Trading Sdn. Bhd. (Target Company) and its two operating subsidiaries, namely:
(a) Guizhou Bainian Lai's Liquor Co., Limited; and
(b) Guizhou Lai's Liquor Co., Limited; and
(2) submitted a suitability for listing submission (Suitability Submission) pursuant to Practice Note 20 in relation to Target Company and its operating subsidiaries, and responded to all the Exchange's comments on the Suitability Submission.
Therefore, the Company will lodge with ASIC a full form prospectus in accordance with section 710 of the Corporations Act in relation to, amongst others, shares which it will issue as consideration for the acquisition of Target Company.
The Company further advises that the notice of extraordinary general meeting (together with explanatory notes) to convene a general meeting to seek shareholders' approvals for and relating to the proposed acquisition of Target Company and for the change of its name to "Laishi Liquor Limited" will be dispatched to Shareholders in accordance with its Constitution shortly.
