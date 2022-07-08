

Adds Granted Patent in Japan

Sydney, July 8, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Manufacturing company Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is pleased to announce its patent, "Organic fertiliser and soil conditioner containing keratin" has been granted in Japan (Patent Application No. 2019-511535).The patent covers the product and method claims for the company's flagship product, Verigrow(R).Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "This is exciting news for us. Japan is a major agricultural producing country, and the grant will support our future efforts to capitalise on that market".The patent is owned by Veratin and has previously been granted in South Africa. Veratin has additional patent pending applications covering similar subjecting matter in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Europe, Indonesia, New Zealand and the United States.About Veratin Limited

