

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Sydney, July 27, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Empire Energy Group Ltd ( ASX:EEG ) ( OTCMKTS:EEGUF ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robin Polson as Chief Financial Officer.Robin has been deeply involved in the development of the Australian east coast gas industry for over 20 years. He has extensive knowledge of the gas industry in general and in particular the Northern Territory gas market. Robin has strong relationships and experience working with key gas industry financiers, analysts, producers, transport providers, customers and relevant regulatory bodies. He also has substantial experience in building and inspiring high performing teams within effective business and risk frameworks.His prior roles included 15 years as a financial advisory partner at Deloitte focusing on the Australian east coast gas sector, 3 years as Chief Commercial Officer of Central Petroleum Limited (which has production, appraisal and exploration interests in the Northern Territory and on the east coast) and most recently as Associate Partner of Enable Advisory Pty Ltd advising Empire and other gas sector clients over the last year.Robin's wider experience also includes three years as a director of an investment bank, and almost 30 years with the big four accounting firms (Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers) on three continents, covering audit, corporate finance, M&A and valuation & strategy. Robin has a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.Following the recent successful completion of the capital raising and share purchase plan, he will play a key role as Empire moves forward with the appraisal and de-risking of Empire's substantial Beetaloo Basin resource base.Robin will be integral to building the organisation on the pathway to becoming the first Beetaloo Basin player to commence commercial production.Comments from Managing Director Alex Underwood:"I am delighted to welcome Robin to the Empire team. His appointment comes at a crucial time as we build the business through appraisal and into production. He has consulted to the Company on various initiatives over the last year and has proven the benefits his deep experience and network in the gas industry bring to Empire."About Empire Energy Group Ltd

Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds over 14.5 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur and Beetaloo Basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds 80% has very considerable conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo sub-Basin, in which Empire holds a substantial position, has independently assessed world class hydrocarbon volumes in place with a major ramp up in industry activity underway to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators.

Empire Energy is an experienced conventional oil and gas producer with operations in the Appalachia region (New York and Pennsylvania). Empire has been successfully developing and producing oil and gas since 2006.