

Share Purchase Plan Results

Perth, July 27, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited ( ASX:HRZ ) hereby provides the results of the Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") announced on 24 June 2022 to raise up to $2,000,000 from existing shareholders (see announcement 'Horizon Placement and Share Purchase Plan' dated 24 June 2022).Horizon is pleased to advise that a total of 82 applications were received from existing shareholders for a total application funds accepted of $539,591.31. The Company is currently working on the completion of the issue of ordinary shares and the newly to be listed and tradable options to shareholders.Pursuant to the Prospectus disclosure announced on 1 July 2022, the Company has reserved the right to issue the SPP shortfall to non-related parties at the Directors' discretion and within the next 3 months.About Horizon Minerals Limited

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.