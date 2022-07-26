

June 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

Melbourne, July 28, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cohiba Minerals Limited ( ASX:CHK ) ( OTCMKTS:CHKMF ) is pleased to provide an update in relation to the exploration activities carried out during the June 2022 quarter.Highlights- High tempo of activity across our exploration portfolio in the Gawler Craton.- At Horse Well hole HWDD006 commenced, reaching a length of 1,044.3m by June 30, targeting a total length of 1,500m .- Historic Horse Well drill holes were logged in detail.- The "Bluebush Fault", a major mineralised fault zone was identified and named at Horse Well, with hole HWDD07 planned, targeting this new fault zone.- At Warriner Creek Project 3 holes, all targeting IOCG deposits, were completed including 1 at Warriner Creek East and 2 at Warriner Creek West with assays pending, including analysis of Rare Earth Element (REE) potential.- Interim report for Pernatty C submitted to DEM SA as part of ADI Funding report (awaiting assay results).- Strong cash balance of $3.46 M at 30 June 2022.*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:About Cohiba Minerals Limited

