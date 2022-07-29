We continue to Urge Shareholders to cast their Vote While Waiting for Court Decision Expected on August the 5th.



Concerned Shareholders of Snow Lake Resources To Cast Vote

Toronto, Aug 1, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - As previously announced on June 19, 2022, a group of shareholders (the "Concerned Shareholders") of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. ( NASDAQ:LITM ) (the "Company"), have called a special meeting of holders ("Shareholders") of common shares (the "Shares") of the Company to be held on August 10, 2022 (the "Special Meeting").So far over 44% of Shareholders have already submitted proxies in favour of the Concerned Shareholders Nominees, confirming that Shareholders want change. Every vote counts, regardless of size, help send a strong message to the current board that Shareholders overwhelming disapprove of their performance. The Concerned Shareholders urge Shareholders to vote their Shares, using the proxy form they received, to help save Snow Lake by replacing the current board of directors (other than Dale Schultz and Nachum Labkowski) at the Special Meeting by voting to elect the six highly qualified and experienced candidates nominated by the Concerned Shareholders, Dale Schultz, Nachum Labkowski, Brian Imrie, Peretz Schapiro, Kathleen Skerrett and Shlomo Kievman (the "Concerned Shareholders' Nominees").The Company's news release dated July 20, 2022, attempts to confuse Shareholders, by claiming that the Special Meeting will not take place. This is not true. No court has yet to issue any decision on the validity of the Special Meeting. The Concerned Shareholders have agreed to the accelerated timeline suggested by the Company, to have this matter heard in court in Manitoba, which hearing took place last Thursday. The Concerned Shareholders are urging all Shareholders to vote, exercising their fundamental right, and let management know they will be held accountable.The court has informed the Concerned Shareholders that it intends to release its decision this Friday, August 5, 2022, which is only a couple of days prior to following voting deadlines:- If you are a beneficial holder, holding your shares through a broker, you need to vote through www.proxyvote.com until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on Sunday, August 7, 2022.- If you are a registered shareholder you need to vote through www.eproxy.ca until 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on Monday, August 8, 2022.The Concerned Shareholders made an offer to the Company to defer the meeting until September, and requested that the Company confirm that it will abide by basic corporate governance and established behaviour during a contested shareholder fight, which the Company rejected, adding additional concerns that the Company's management and board are unfit to manage the Company and need to be replaced immediately.If a shareholder has yet to receive their proxy form, or is unsure how to vote, please contact the Concerned Shareholders via email at SaveSnowLake@gmail.com and we can help explain the process to ensure your vote is counted and management is held accountable.Sources: The Concerned Shareholders of Snow LakeForward Looking InformationCertain statement contained herein are "forward-looking statements". Often, but not always, forwardlooking statement can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or states that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. The Concerned Shareholders cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document.About Snow Lake Resources Ltd

Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) is committed to operating a fully renewable and sustainable lithium mine that can deliver a completely traceable, carbon neutral and zero harm product to the electric vehicle and battery markets. The company aspires to not only set the standard for responsible lithium battery mining, but intends to be the first lithium producer in the world to achieve Certified B Corporation status in the process.

The wholly owned Thompson Brothers Lithium Project covers a 21,703-acre site that has only been 3% explored and contains an 11.1 million metric tonnes indicated and inferred resource at 1% Li2O.