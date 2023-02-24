

ASIC Registers Company Name as Altech Batteries Ltd

Perth, Feb 24, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( A3Y:FRA ) is pleased to advise that, following shareholder approval on 21 February 2023 to change the name of the Company to Altech Batteries Limited, Altech has received notification from the Australian Securities & Investments Commission that the change of name to Altech Batteries Ltd has now been officially registered.



The new name reflects the vision of Altech to meet a battery storage future as the world transitions to the electrification of energy solutions. The new name is consistent with the business and market segments of all three of Altech's projects. The Company also believes that the proposed name will allow for marketing of the Company's future products in a more beneficial manner. Altech will retain the current ASX ticker as "ATC".



Altech's three projects are:



1. CERENERGY(R) Battery Project (100 MWh pa) - Alternative Salt Nickel Battery for Grid Storage



2. Silumina Anodes TM Project (10,000 tpa) - Alumina Coated Silicon Graphite Anode Material for Batteries



3. High Purity Alumina Project (4,500 tpa) - For today's Lithium-Ion Batteries and the Future's Solid State Batteries





About Altech Batteries Ltd





Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.