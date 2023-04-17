loading.........

Malibu, CA, April 17, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Craig Shesky, The CFO of TMC The Metals Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:TMC ) trading on the Nasdaq.



The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) to supply metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and (2) to accelerate the transition to a circular metal economy. The Metals Company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga.



To listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3185UQ69





About The Ellis Martin Report





The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

About The Metals Company Inc.

The Metals Company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) was founded in 2021 through the merger of DeepGreen and the Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SOAC), to scale our nodule collecting and onshore processing systems.

We produce metals from polymetallic rocks to power electric vehicles. For over a decade, we’ve been exploring the planet's largest known deposit of battery-grade metals: nodules on the seafloor of the Clarion Clipperton Zone in the Pacific Ocean. During this time, our onshore team has developed and successfully run a metallurgical process to derive key battery metals from these remarkable rocks while generating zero solid processing waste.