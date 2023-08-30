TORONTO, CANADA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia – August 29, 2023 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR; Frankfurt:0JJ) (the “Corporation” or “Blackhawk”), is pleased to provide an update on the progress of administering the acquisition of Hardenbrook Group and an important update on its health tech focused AI companies.

We are pleased to report the progress of administering the acquisition of Hardenbrook is progressing well. We are still completing certain pre-transaction tasks and fulfilling certain closing conditions and once these tasks are complete we can then progress to a shareholder vote to ratify the acquisition of Hardenbrook. Whilst all this is in progress, we continue to develop Hardenbrook’s portfolio companies and work on new opportunities.

Hardenbrook Group, is an investment company that leverages a merchant banking model and works with world class research-intensive organizations including large tier 1 universities to identify valuable intellectual property to invest, commercialize and take public on stock exchanges in North America.

Hardenbrook has launched a new portfolio company Life AI Corp, https://www.lifeaicorp.com and intends to merge its portfolio of Health tech AI focused companies including Asthmatic AI, Mood AI and Autism AI. Life AI Corp will be the holding company for all health tech AI companies and will progress towards a public listing.

Life AI Corp intends to add further to the portfolio of health tech AI related companies to create one unified group for global health and longevity research and product development. A market announcement will be made soon on those exciting new developments.

Hardenbrook is also working on an Agri-tech methane reduction program using novel peptides in Cow feed and pursuing other globally scalable projects in the enviro-tech sector.

With the acquisition of Hardenbrook, the Company will be able to develop assets that solve global problems at scale, using technology. With the rapid development of generative AI and their real benefit to creating efficiencies and advanced learning models at scale, we are excited to have a stable of AI opportunities that we are incubating in Hardenbrook. We believe these companies provide an excellent opportunity for BLR to take advantage of the global escalation of interest and development in AI.

About Blackhawk Growth

Blackhawk is an investment holding company looking to create substantial value for its shareholders through the acquisition and development of high growth companies.

