The Racetrack from an H2GP Race Participants in last year's H2GP World Final in the Netherlands Students work in teams to service their cars during the race, learning employable clean energy engineering skills

Students from 20+ Countries to Compete in the Largest Hydrogen Competition in the World in Las Vegas from September 11-14th

LAS VEGAS , NEVADA , UNITED STATES , September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Horizon Educational will join forces with the RE+ 2023 clean energy conference from September 11-14th to host the Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix (H2GP) World Final in Las Vegas, NV. The event will see 200 students from 20+ countries make the big trip to Las Vegas to test their renewable energy technology skills over a six-hour, hydrogen-fueled ‘endurance race’.



“These students are the future clean energy designers, engineers, lab technicians and inventors”, said Kamil Jelinek, CEO of Horizon Educational. “Today you’ll see them designing, engineering, constructing and racing their very own hydrogen-powered 1:10 scale cars; tomorrow they’ll be building the electrolyzers, fuel cells, solar panels and wind turbines that will power communities for decades to come”.



The Horizon H2GP is a global school-based science and engineering program that provides students with hands-on experience in designing, engineering, and racing remote-controlled fuel cell electric vehicles powered by hydrogen. Students taking part gain employable skills in science and technology while also developing competence in critical thinking, creativity, and teamwork. At the end of the program students are well-equipped for a variety of careers in renewable energy.



This year’s Horizon H2GP World Final promises to be the biggest yet, with hundreds of students making the trip to Vegas after taking part in national qualifiers in 30+ countries including Australia, Singapore, and Germany. The student-led teams travel to Vegas for the chance to test their renewable energy engineering skills against the best teams from around the world.



“RE+ provides an ideal showcase for Hydrogen Grand Prix and the clean energy-related skills these students are developing and honing that will be increasingly needed for the global energy transition,” said Stephen Miner, President, and CEO, RE+ Events. “Our event brings together stakeholders from solar, microgrids, energy storage, hydrogen, and wind and it’s fitting that we can give these young competitors and learners an ideal space to test their skills.”



RE+ 2023 in Las Vegas is North America’s largest clean energy conference, bringing together over 27,000 renewable energy professionals and 1,300+ exhibiting companies to network and experience an in-depth education program led by industry experts. As the fastest growing and largest clean energy trade show in North America, RE+ has been ranked 12 times in Trade Show Executive’s (TSE) Gold 100 and seven times in TSE’s Fastest 50, as well as falling within the 100 Trade Show News Network tradeshows.