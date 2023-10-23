  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  Western Copper and Gold Corporation Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Malibu, CA, Oct 23, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (googlechartNYSE:WRN) (googlechartTSE:WRN). The company's Casino Project In the Yukon Territory is Canada's largest critical minerals/metals project. Mining giant Rio Tinto and end user Mitsubishi are JV partners of this company.

Listen to the interview to hear the entire story with a company update from Dr. West-Sells.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/MM182732


About Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold CorporationWestern Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

Contact
Corporate Head Office
Head Office
Suite 1200 - 1166 Alberni Street
Vancouver, BC
Canada, V6E 3Z3

Phone: +1 604 684 9497
Fax: +1 604 669 2926
Email: info@westerncopperandgold.com



Link: Ellis Martin Report: Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSE:WRN) Completes PEA and gets BUY Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

