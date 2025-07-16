loading.........

The Ellis Martin Report featuring Terry Lynch, CEO of Power Metallic (TSXV: PNPN | OTC: PNPNF)

Malibu, CA, July 16, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for an in-depth conversation with Terry Lynch, CEO of Power Metallic Mines Inc. ( CVE:PNPN ) ( PNPNF:OTCMKTS ), as they discuss major updates around the company's flagship Nisk Project in Quebec and a powerful international expansion strategy involving Saudi Arabia.



Power Metallic's NISK Project is a potential polymetallic supergiant located in one of the world's most stable and supportive mining jurisdictions - with high-grade copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, cobalt, gold, and silver. Add to that: robust government tax credits, access to low-cost hydropower, and shallow mineral depth - and the project is positioned for long-term success.



In this interview, Terry Lynch shares:



- How Power Metallic secured access to Saudi Arabia's strategic mineral exploration zones, establishing a first-mover advantage for Canadian juniors



- His strategy for working with five Saudi family offices through Power Nickel Arabia - including joint venture development and long-term revenue strategy



- The path to potential Saudi stock market listing for Power Nickel Arabia



- How the NISK Project nearly quadrupled in land mass and is supported by a $50M raise for a 100,000m drill program



- Plans to uplist to the New York Stock Exchange for broader U.S. visibility and credibility



Terry outlines the execution-driven roadmap that's allowed Power Metallic to attract capital and momentum while most juniors struggle. He details the step-by-step geologic and strategic process for building investor trust, drilling success, and international partnerships - including future production assets across Africa and Asia.



This is one of the most wide-ranging, thoughtful interviews with a junior mining CEO you'll hear - and a clear look at how vision, discipline, and luck converge in the next generation of battery metals exploration.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3GXHWC41





About Power Metallic Mines Inc





Power Metallic Mines Inc. (CVE:PNPN) (OTCMKTS:PNPNF) is a Canadian exploration company focusing on developing the High-Grade Nickel Copper PGM, Gold and Silver Nisk project into Canada's next polymetallic mine. On February 1, 2021, Power Metallic (then called Chilean Metals) completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. The NISK property comprises a large land position (20 kilometres of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts. Power Metallic is focused on expanding the high-grade nickel-copper PGM, Gold and Silver mineralization with a series of drill programs designed to evaluate the initial Nisk discovery zone, the Lion discovery zone and to explore the land package for adjacent potential poly metallic deposits.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

loading.........

Related Companies