

Red Mountain Up 36% with Successful Debut on Us Stock Market

Perth, Nov 19, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Red Mountain Mining Limited ( ASX:RMX ) ( RMXFF:OTCMKTS ), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with a growing portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, announced that RMXFF successfully commenced trading on the OTCQB this week. The price reached a high of A$0.054 (US$0.035) on the first day of activity.



Red Mountain's highly experienced US-based markets advisory team has successfully supported the RMXFF listing and the Company notes the strong initial US based investor interest and trading volumes, relative to its peers.



Red Mountain's specialised capital markets and investor engagement advisors, have deep networks within the US capital markets, and the Company is working closely with its advisors to further enhance and complement the benefits of the RMXFF listing.



Red Mountain Mining set to continue aggressive growth strategy



Red Mountain continues to seek further opportunities to expand its portfolio of high-quality Strategic Metals projects in Tier-1 US mining jurisdictions, with a goal of building a portfolio of assets to leverage what is an unprecedented critical shortage of Western supply of Strategic and Critical Metals.



The resolution of the US federal government shutdown on 12 November 2025, allows for Red Mountain to continue its aggressive US growth and expansion strategy. Subject to the satisfactory completion of due diligence, the Company expects to announce further growth initiatives this month.



Strong Antimony results highlight the potential of Red Mountain's Armidale Project



RMX's Armidale Project encompasses almost 400km2 adjacent to the highly prospective Peel Fault and lies within the same geological province and hosts a similar style of orogenic antimony-gold mineralisation to Larvotto Resources' ( ASX:LRV ) Hillgrove Project (Figure 1*), which is Australia's largest and the globe's eighth largest known antimony deposit.



Red Mountain's initial strategy for the Company's Armidale Antimony-Gold Project has been to investigate previously identified historical antimony and gold mineral occurrences that are associated with major and minor structures associated with the Peel Fault system.



Since acquiring the project, Red Mountain has rapidly explored key antimony prospects in the northern portion of the tenement and at the East Hills antimony prospect and Horsley Station gold prospect in the south. As has been previously reported, Oaky Creek in the north, returned antimony in soils results of up to 333ppm Sb and rock chip values of up to 39.3% Sb and 1.09g/t Au. Initial rock chip samples from East Hills gave a best result of 9.9% Sb, and rock chip samples from the Horsley Station gold prospect returned up to 0.25g/t Au.



Red Mountain expects to receive and announce the further set of results from its Armidale AntimonyGold Project by the end of November.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5WDMZ86D





About Red Mountain Mining Limited





Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) is a mineral exploration and development company. Red Mountain has a portfolio of US, Canada and Australia projects in Critical Minerals and Gold. Red Mountain is advancing its Armidale Antimony-Gold Project in NSW, Utah Antimony Project in the Antimony Mining District of Utah, US, Fry Lake Gold Project and US Lithium projects.

