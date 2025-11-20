

Central Yilgarn Drilling Presentation

Perth, Nov 20, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Catalina Resources Ltd's ( ASX:CTN ) Central Yilgarn Project is located within an underexplored region of the world-renowned Yilgarn Craton, approximately 190 km to the northwest of Kalgoorlie and 160 kms southwest of Leonora. The project area covers an area of over 650 km2, and over approximately 65 km of strike, along the Yerilgee and Evanston greenstone belts.



The tenements present a rare exploration play over multiple greenstone belts with proven mineralisation potential for gold, lithium and Cu-Zn-Ag massive sulphides. With several high-grade gold targets identified and minimal followup to date, the exploration potential is significant.



Catalina's 100% owned highly prospective Beasley Creek Gold Project is located on the northern flank of the Rocklea Dome in the Pilbara Craton of Western Australia. The Project offers two clear discovery pathways - shear-hosted orogenic gold and conglomerate-style gold along a 16km unconformity - neither of which has been systematically drill-tested in more than two decades.



Catalina's Laverton Project Laverton Project is located within the Laverton Gold Province, an exceptionally mineralised terrain in the Eastern Goldfields. The region hosts several world class deposits of gold, nickel and rare earth elements (REEs) including Sunrise Dam, Wallaby, Granny Smith and the Mt Weld REE deposit, one of the highest grade REE deposits in the world.



*To view the Presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/XYI065C9





About Catalina Resources Ltd





Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing gold and multi-commodity projects in tier-one jurisdictions. Backed by a technically experienced team with deep industry knowledge, Catalina is committed to creating value through focused exploration across highly prospective and underexplored regions in Western Australia.

The company's core assets are located in the Central Yilgarn and Laverton regions, two of the most historically productive and geologically endowed gold provinces in the country. Both projects have demonstrated the potential to host significant mineralisation, with early-stage drilling already delivering promising results.

Related Companies