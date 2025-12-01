

Phase 1 Drilling at Evanston Underway

Perth, Dec 1, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Catalina Resources Limited ( ASX:CTN ) announced that drilling has commenced on schedule as part of the Phase 1 drilling program at the Evanston and Yerilgee gold projects.



HIGHLIGHTS



- Catalina Resources' maiden RC drilling program underway at the Evanston project



- ~7,760m of combined RC and AC drilling planned across priority targets at Evanston (Leghorn, Viper South, T1B) and Yerilgee (T8, Chicken little, Snowflake)



- ~5,760m RC drilling at Evanston prior to Christmas, testing structural and geochemical targets supported by strong historical intercepts, including:



o 48m @ 0.67g/t Au from 27m including 21m @ 1.13g/t Au from 54m and 3m @ 2.28g/ t Au from 63m



o 7 m @ 0.79 % Cu and 535 ppb Au in massive sulphide from the same zone



o 18m @ 1.18 g/t Au from 16m, including 4m @ 3.8 g/t Au



o 15m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 12m, including 3m @ 6.7 g/t Au from 12m



o 33m @ 0.3 g/t Au from surface, including 3m @ 0.9 g/t Au from 27m



- Program designed to test strike and depth potential, evaluate structural corridors, and deliver strong new intersections across the Evanston and Yerilgee projects



- One-metre sampling and rolling assay submissions to provide consistent assay flow to guide prioritisation of follow-up drilling



- Yerilgee RC/AC drilling to commence following Evanston, targeting additional goldin-soil anomalies and BIF-hosted mineralisation which has produced previous resulting including:



o 17m @ 4.1 g/t Au and 28.0 g/t Ag from 53m, including 4m @ 14.9 g/t Au and 72.2 g/t Ag from 54m



Catalina Executive Director Ross Cotton commented:



"We are excited to have drilling underway at Evanston. Earlier work across the trend delivered compelling intercepts that demonstrate the potential for a shallow mineralised system of meaningful scale. Commencing this Phase 1 program marks an important step in testing a series of highly prospective targets that have never been properly evaluated with modern drilling. With rolling assays being submitted throughout the program, we expect a steady news flow to guide follow-up work and advance our understanding of the system."



At Evanston, Phase 1 comprises 36 reverse-circulation (RC) drillholes for approximately 5,670 metres, with completion expected by late December 2025.



The program has been designed to evaluate priority targets along the broader Evanston trend, building on previously reported mineralisation (Figure 1*).



PROGRAM PRIOR TO CHRISTMAS



Leghorn: 5 drillholes (~870m total)



- Previous RC drilling at Leghorn returned multiple +1 g/t Au intercepts, with mineralisation remaining open to the north. Previous Results include:



o 48m @ 0.67g/t Au from 27m including 21m @ 1.13g/t Au from 54m and 3m @ 2.28g/t Au from 63m



o 7 m @ 0.79 % Cu and 535 ppb Au in massive sulphide from the same zone



Viper South: 18 drillholes (~2,850m total)



- Viper South Prospect lies ~10km along strike from the historic Evanston Gold Mine within the T1 Gold Camp.



- Significant gold-in-soil anomalies and historical gold workings occur along the main banded iron formation horizon and in the surrounding rocks. Previous Results include:



o 18m @ 1.18 g/t Au from 16m, including 4m @ 3.8 g/t Au



o 15m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 12m, including 3m @ 6.7 g/t Au from 12m



o 33m @ 0.3 g/t Au from surface, including 3m @ 0.9 g/t Au from 27m



T1B (North-East extension of the Evanston Mine): 13 drillholes (~1,950m total)



- T1B Prospect lies ~3km along strike from the Evanston Gold Mine forming part of the same regional gold-bearing corridor.



- A prominent NE-SW trending soil anomaly has yet to be tested beyond depths of 30m.



- Soil sampling has defined a coherent gold anomaly with peak values up to 610 ppb Au, well above regional background, and aligned with the Evanston Shear structures.



- Further work will evaluate structural and lithological controls and to test for deeper mineralisation beneath the geochemical anomaly.



Next Steps



At the conclusion of this stage of the Evanston Project drilling campaign resources will be relocated to the Yerilgee Project (figure 5*) where a combination of RC and AC drilling will be conducted across the Chicken Little, Snowflake, T8 and Auger 2 prospects (figures 6 and 7*).



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/H34B5714





About Catalina Resources Ltd





Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing gold and multi-commodity projects in tier-one jurisdictions. Backed by a technically experienced team with deep industry knowledge, Catalina is committed to creating value through focused exploration across highly prospective and underexplored regions in Western Australia.

The company's core assets are located in the Central Yilgarn and Laverton regions, two of the most historically productive and geologically endowed gold provinces in the country. Both projects have demonstrated the potential to host significant mineralisation, with early-stage drilling already delivering promising results.

