

Forthcoming Director Resignation

Toronto, Jan 6, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. ( ASX:RAU ) ( CVE:RSM ) ( 8TX:FRA ) ( RSGOF:OTCMKTS ) advised that Justin Clyne has advised the Board of his intention to resign as a Director of the Company effective upon the appointment of a new Australian-based director. Justin's decision is driven by a significant workload in multiple international jurisdictions requiring a greater commitment with limited time available to devote to Resouro as the Company seeks to scale up its operations.



The Board has begun to identify a shortlist of candidates with preference to be given to candidates with a strong technical and governance background. The Company will advise as soon as a suitable candidate has been appointed.



Christopher Eager said: "The Board and Management of Resouro would like to thank Justin for achieving Resouro's secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange and wish him all the best with his future endeavours."





About Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.





Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) (FRA:8TX) is a Canadian incorporated mineral exploration and development company, listed on the ASX, TSXV, OTC and FSE, focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the Tiros Titanium-Rare Earths Project and the Novo Mundo Gold Project. The Tiros project has 28 mineral concessions totalling 497 km2 located in the state of Minas Gerais, one of the best infrastructurally developed states of Brazil, 350 km from the state capital of Belo Horizonte. Resouro's Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tiros Project contains 165 million tonne of titanium dioxide and 5.5 million tonne of total rare earths oxides within a Measured and Indicated Resource of 1.4 billion tonne at 12% titanium dioxide and 4,000 ppm of total rare earth oxides.

