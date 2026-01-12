loading.........

Perth, Jan 12, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In a new edition of The Ellis Martin Report, Ellis Martin speaks with Greg Schifrin, a seasoned geologist and President of Minx Corporation, about antimony, rare earth elements, and the growing importance of securing a domestic U.S. critical minerals supply chain.



The conversation focuses on Great Northern Minerals' Catalyst Ridge Project in California, located near the well-known Mountain Pass district, and takes a grounded, geology-first look at the opportunity.



Topics discussed include:



- why Catalyst Ridge stood out immediately from a geological perspective



- high-grade antimony identified at surface and what that may indicate at depth



- the significance of a one-kilometer antimony-silver-gold structural trend



- how the project fits into the broader Mountain Pass rare earth corridor



- exploration tools, geological risk, and logical next technical steps



This interview avoids speculation and promotion, focusing instead on structure, process, and why U.S.-based critical mineral exploration matters in today's supply-chain environment.



Great Northern Minerals trades on the ASX under the symbol GNM and on the OTC Markets as GNMRF.



About Great Northern Minerals Limited





Great Northern Minerals Limited (ASX:GNM) (FRA:3GW) (OTCMKTS:GNMRF) is an Australian exploration company focused on developing critical minerals and rare earth assets across Australia and the United States. Its flagship Catalyst Ridge Project lies adjacent to California's Mountain Pass rare-earth corridor, a key source of strategic materials for the energy transition and defense industries.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

