Catalina Advances Beasley Creek with Formal Heritage Engagement



Perth, Jan 15, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Catalina Resources Limited ( ASX:CTN ) advises that it has commenced formal engagement processes in relation to heritage matters associated with Exploration Licence E47/3490 at its Beasley Creek Project in Western Australia.



Highlights



- Formal heritage engagement commenced at Catalina's 100% owned Beasley Creek Project, supporting progression toward future exploration activities



- Specialist advisers appointed and engagement initiated with the relevant Aboriginal representative body

- Beasley Creek is located in a proven gold district and remains underexplored, with several priority targets already identified



- The Flamingo Target continues to stand out as the key focus area, supported by multiple geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets previously disclosed



- Heritge engagement and exploration planning are being progressed in parallel to maintain momentum and position the Company to advance exploration, subject to approvals



Catalina Executive Director, Ross Cotton, commented:



"Commencing formal engagement on heritage matters is an important step in progressing the Beasley Creek Project in a disciplined and responsible manner. Our focus at this stage is on clarifying the existing heritage framework and establishing an appropriate pathway that supports future exploration planning, consistent with Catalina's governance standards and previously disclosed objectives."



The Company has appointed specialist heritage legal advisers and initiated correspondence with the relevant Aboriginal representative body to seek confirmation of the status of the existing Heritage Protection Agreement (HPA). This engagement is intended to clarify the current heritage framework applying to the tenement and to support an orderly pathway for future exploration activities.



In parallel, Catalina has provided a high-level overview of its corporate background and exploration intentions, consistent with previously disclosed information, to assist with initial discussions and to support constructive engagement with Traditional Owner representatives.



These steps form part of Catalina's standard approach to heritage due diligence and stakeholder engagement and are aimed at ensuring that any future on-ground activities are planned and conducted in a manner consistent with applicable heritage legislation and industry practice.



ABOUT BEASLEY CREEK



The Beasley Creek Project is 100% owned by Catalina and is located within a proven gold district in Western Australia that includes the former Paulsens Gold Operation (figure 1*). The project covers a geologically prospective and underexplored area, where historical work has been limited and several priority exploration targets have been identified.



The Flamingo Target (figure 2*) has been defined by an independent review as a key focus area based on the convergence of geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets previously disclosed to the market. These studies indicate a structurally controlled mineralised system consistent with gold systems recognised elsewhere in the district and provide a clear framework for future exploration planning as heritage engagement progresses.



Next Steps



Subject to the progression of heritage engagement and receipt of relevant approvals, Catalina intends to continue advancing exploration planning at Beasley Creek in line with previously disclosed work programs. This includes further surface geochemical sampling to refine priority targets, early-stage reconnaissance across additional tenure as it is granted, and preparatory work to support potential future drilling activities.



In parallel, the Company expects to progress heritage engagement, access planning and operational readiness to ensure it is well positioned to advance exploration activities in an orderly and responsible manner.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/J8EYJRQN





About Catalina Resources Ltd





Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing gold and multi-commodity projects in tier-one jurisdictions. Backed by a technically experienced team with deep industry knowledge, Catalina is committed to creating value through focused exploration across highly prospective and underexplored regions in Western Australia.

The company's core assets are located in the Central Yilgarn and Laverton regions, two of the most historically productive and geologically endowed gold provinces in the country. Both projects have demonstrated the potential to host significant mineralisation, with early-stage drilling already delivering promising results.

