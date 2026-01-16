Canadian patent secured for PromarkerEso diagnostic test for esophageal adenocarcinoma



Perth, Jan 16, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) ( PIQLF:OTCMKTS ), a pioneer in precision diagnostics, is pleased to announce it has secured new intellectual property protection with the Canadian Patent Office granting a patent for PromarkerEso, the proprietary first-in-class blood test for esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC).



- Patent granted in Canada protecting the intellectual property for PromarkerEso proprietary blood test for the early diagnosis of esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC)



- The patent underpins the commercialisation pathway in North America, enabling direct sales, future partnerships and licensing opportunities



- Patents for the PromarkerEso diagnostic test now cover multiple jurisdictions including Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Europe and the USA



- Global health impact: currently 90% of EAC cases go undetected until late stage, leading to a median survival time of less than one year - EAC is commonly caused by chronic acid reflux or GERD, which is present in 20% of people in the USA



Esophageal cancer represents a critical global health challenge, ranking seventh in cancer-related mortality and eleventh in overall prevalence. Esophageal adenocarcinoma, the predominant form of esophageal cancer, is commonly caused by chronic acid reflux, also known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and is often asymptomatic in its early stages. It is estimated that approximately 20% of people in the United States have GERD.



The five-year survival rate for EAC is less than 20% with median survival time less than one year. The current gold-standard screening for the disease requires a specialist endoscopy, however this invasive procedure can be uncomfortable and costly for patients (US$2,750 in the US) and despite this surveillance up to 90% of EAC cases continue to go undetected.



PromarkerEso has demonstrated high accuracy in clinical studies for detecting EAC, including the early stages of the disease [ASX 5 June 2025, 18 September 2025]. The test aims to address a major unmet need in the timely and accurate diagnosis of EAC, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.



The granted patent, titled 'Glycoprotein Biomarkers For Esophageal Adenocarcinoma And Barrett's Esophagus And Uses Thereof' (Canadian Patent No. 2967869), provides intellectual property protection in Canada until 17 November 2035 for the Company's novel diagnostic test. Patent protection for PromarkerEso test covers multiple jurisdictions, including Australia, China, Hong Kong, Europe and the USA.



There is a growing incidence of EAC, potentially related to western diet, hence there is an urgent need for a more efficient, accurate, and patient-friendly diagnostic pathway.



About Promarker(R)Eso



PromarkerEso is a first-in-class blood test that utilises biomarkers-'fingerprints' in the blood-to measure the risk of having esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). The test combines four key serum glycoproteins (alpha-1-antitrypsin, alpha-1-antichymotrypsin, complement C9, and plasma kallikrein) with patient clinical factors age, sex, and body mass index (BMI). These are analysed through a proprietary algorithm to generate a clear and simple 'traffic light' risk score for EAC, classifying individuals as low-, moderate-, or high-risk for the disease.



Patients identified as high risk of having EAC are recommended to consult a gastroenterologist. PromarkerEso has patents granted in Europe, China and Australia, with other territories pending. Proteomics International recommends that patients concerned about chronic acid reflux or GERD seek advice from their doctors.





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

