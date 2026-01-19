loading.........

Malibu, CA, Jan 19, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Red Mountain Mining Limited ( ASX:RMX ) ( RMXFF:OTCMKTS ) has reported a further tranche of exceptional high-grade antimony results from surface sampling at its 100%-owned Armidale Antimony-Gold Project in New South Wales, Australia.



Recent rock chip sampling at the Oaky Creek prospect returned antimony grades of up to 34.3% Sb, confirming the presence of a large-scale, coherent orogenic antimony-gold system at surface. Eleven of thirteen samples collected across the southern portion of the Oaky Creek North soil anomaly returned antimony values exceeding 1.9% Sb, demonstrating strong grade consistency across the system.



The mineralisation at Oaky Creek North has now been traced over a 1.6-kilometre strike length, with combined results from Oaky Creek North and South defining an antimony-gold system extending approximately three kilometres. The style of mineralisation is considered analogous to the Hillgrove antimony-gold deposit, Australia's largest known antimony resource.



In addition to antimony, sampling returned anomalous gold and arsenic values, consistent with the company's exploration model for vein-hosted orogenic antimony-gold mineralisation.



All work to date has been surface-based, including rock chip, soil, and auger sampling. Red Mountain Mining is currently completing tighter-spaced auger soil sampling designed to refine priority drill targets, with assay results expected shortly. The company plans to commence drill testing during the first half of 2026.



Red Mountain is also preparing a high-resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey across the broader project area to improve structural interpretation and identify additional antimony and gold targets along the Peel Fault System.



Antimony has been designated a critical mineral under the Australian Government's A$1.2 billion Critical Minerals Strategy, highlighting the growing strategic importance of domestic antimony discoveries amid tightening global supply chains.



The results and exploration strategy were discussed on The Ellis Martin Report / Money Talk Radio, focusing on geological context, upcoming exploration programs, and the increasing importance of antimony as a strategic metal.



