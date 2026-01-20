

Germanium Joins Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries

Vancouver, Jan 20, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Germanium Mining Corp. ( EMSKD:OTCMKTS ) ( CNSX:GMC ) ( YW0:FRA ) announced that it has joined the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries ("CADSI"), the national voice of Canada's defence, security, and cyber sectors and a key organization supporting collaboration between industry, government, and military stakeholders. The Company has now joined defence associations both in Canada and in the USA under the National Defence Industrial Association ("NDIA") in support of the advancement of its critical and strategic mineral portfolio.



Mario Pezzente, Chief Executive Officer, commented:



"Joining CADSI demonstrates our commitment to supporting secure, responsible, and strategically aligned development of critical minerals within Canada.



Engagement with CADSI allows us to understand evolving defence priorities, contribute to national supply chain resilience, and position our work within the broader framework of Canadian security interests."



Membership in CADSI provides the Company with access to defence industry forums, policy roundtables, technical workshops, and networking opportunities that support collaboration across Canada's defence and security community. Participation in CADSI will help the Company remain informed on emerging capability needs, procurement trends, regulatory considerations, and partnership opportunities relevant to critical minerals and advanced materials vital to national and allied security.



About the Lac Du Km 35 Germanium Property



The Lac du Km 35 Property is located 40 kilometres east of Chibougamau in Quebec's Nord du Quebec region and benefits from excellent road access via Highway 167 and a network of forestry roads. The project covers volcano sedimentary rocks of the Roy Group and the Laganiere Gneissic Complex, situated within the northeastern Abitibi greenstone belt near the Grenville Front, a major structural boundary.



The key target is the historical Laganiere Germanium showing, discovered in 1998, which returned 0.02 percent (186 parts per million) Germanium from peridotite hosted within gneissic rocks. The showing lies beside a cluster of untested electromagnetic anomalies and close to the Faribault shear zone, a major structure that may have acted as a conduit for mineralizing fluids. Historical results have not been verified by a qualified person.



Limited regional work has been completed, and the area remains largely underexplored. Recent 2024 prospecting returned encouraging values in nickel, cobalt, copper, and gold from outcrop samples, supporting the potential for a broader polymetallic system.



Qualified Person



Benoit Moreau, P.Eng., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and vice-president of exploration for Germanium Mining Corp., has approved and is responsible for the technical information contained in this news release.



About Germanium Mining Corp.





Germanium Mining Corp. (CNSX:GMC) (OTCMKTS:EMSKD) is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and advancement of discovery-stage mineral properties in top tier mining jurisdictions across North America. Germanium Mining Corp is a member of the Nevada Mining Association, National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) and the Canadian Association of Defense and Security Industries (CADSI).

