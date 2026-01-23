

Fast-Tracks 2026 Exploration at Blue Lagoon Following Standout 2025 Results

Sydney, Jan 23, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Dalaroo Metals Limited ( ASX:DAL ) announced that it is preparing to launch a major 2026 exploration push at its 100%-owned Blue Lagoon Critical Minerals Project in Greenland (Figure 1*), following a standout maiden field campaign in 2025 that has rapidly elevated Blue Lagoon into a compelling district-scale critical minerals opportunity.



After delivering exceptional early results during the 2025 field season, Dalaroo is moving rapidly to build on this momentum, with planning now underway to fast-track Blue Lagoon toward high-impact targets through a structured and systematic exploration program designed to define the scale and continuity of mineralisation and generate drill-ready targets.



The 2025 program produced highly encouraging outcomes across the project area, confirming widespread Rare Earth Elements (REE), zirconium (Zr) and niobium (Nb) mineralisation and validating the Company's exploration model.



Importantly, 100% of samples returned anomalous values, with mineralisation mapped across a 2.7km strike, demonstrating the strength and consistency of the system. Peak surface assays returned values of up to 0.81% TREO, underlining Blue Lagoon's potential to emerge as a highly significant new source of critical minerals in Greenland.



Dalaroo's upcoming 2026 field season is designed to rapidly advance the Project through targeted geophysics, systematic geochemical follow-up and drilling, with the clear objective of defining coherent mineralised zones and identifying priority areas for accelerated advancement. All available technical datasets-including detailed mapping, geochemistry, grainsize analysis and mineralogical observations-will be integrated to refine targets and fast-track the highest-potential zones.



The Company's objective for 2026 is clear: materially de-risk Blue Lagoon, demonstrate continuity at depth, advance metallurgical understanding and position Dalaroo to capitalise on growing global demand for secure, western-aligned critical mineral supply chains. With Greenland continuing to attract strategic attention as a conflict-free critical minerals jurisdiction, Blue Lagoon represents a high-leverage exploration opportunity for Dalaroo shareholders.



Exploration Results



- Maiden sampling confirmed a coherent, district-scale critical minerals system extending over approximately 2.7km of strike, with all 113 samples returning anomalous values



- Very low uranium and thorium levels (maximum 25 ppm U3O8), well below Greenland's 100 ppm



- Systematic increase in grades within finer grain-size fractions, indicating natural upgrading and potential for low-cost physical beneficiation



- Hafnium (Hf):



o Standout surface results include up to 99 ppm Hf, with multiple samples exceeding 40 ppm Hf, demonstrating strong grade continuity



o Hafnium is a strategic semiconductor metal, critical for next-generation microchips due to its high di-electric constant and thermal stability



- Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO)



o peak surface values up to ~8,079 ppm (0.81% TREO) from first-pass sampling



o Grades compare favourably with early-stage results from globally recognised alkaline-hosted REE systems in Greenland and internationally



- Heavy Rare Earth Oxides (HREO)



o Multiple samples returned >600 ppm HREO, confirming a strong and laterally continuous heavy rare earth system



o HREO enrichment is dominated by dysprosium (Dy2O3) and terbium (Tb4O7), critical magnet metals for EVs and renewable energy technologies



- Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREO)



o Consistently elevated MREO proportions (25-29% of TREO) recorded across multiple high-grade samples



o High MREO ratios indicate a high-value REE assemblage compared to typical light-REE dominant systems



o Strong enrichment in key magnet metals including Nd, Pr, Dy and Tb, essential for permanent magnet production



- Light Rare Earth Oxides (LREO)



o Strong LREO enrichment confirmed, with peak values including:



- Neodymium (Nd) ~900 ppm



- Praseodymium (Pr) surface results exceeding 250 ppm



Building Exploration Plan



The 2026 exploration program at Blue Lagoon is designed to systematically advance the Company's geological understanding through targeted geophysics, auger drilling and geochemical programs across priority target areas.



This work is expected to generate higher-resolution datasetsto refine exploration models, prioritise follow-up targets and support ongoing project evaluation.



Strategic stakeholder engagement



Dalaroo will continue to engage proactively with relevant stakeholders throughout the 2026 exploration program, including the Government of Greenland, regulatory authorities, local municipalities and community representatives.



Engagement activities will be undertaken to ensure exploration programs are conducted in accordance with permitting conditions, environmental requirements and local expectations.



The Company will maintain transparent and regular communication regarding planned activities, timelines and outcomes, with feedback considered where appropriate to support responsible exploration and ongoing compliance. This approach is intended to support the maintenance of social licence and facilitate the efficient advancement of exploration activities.



Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Survey



Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) is a non-invasive geophysical technique that uses high-frequency electromagnetic waves to measure subsurface features. It is used to map sediment thickness, layering and buried structures by measuring reflections from different materials beneath the surface, helping to identify geological features without drilling. GPR units have a potential to reach 20m depth dependant of the conditions and are proven geophysics technique for understanding soil profiles to the bedrock. GPR a rapid way of helping build the understanding of the Blue Lagoon beach profiles and define the size of the target area, due to the nature of the mineralisation in the lagoon beach.



- Planned GPR surveys across priority shoreline and lagoonal target areas



- Designed to assess sediment thickness and internal stratigraphy



- Intended to identify palaeochannels and potential heavy mineral trap sites



- Results will be used to refine drill targeting and program design



Lagoon Depth Scanning



Lagoon depth survey using side-scan sonar or similar survey techniques has the potential to provide high-resolution measurements of water depth and underlying sediment thickness in the lagoon. These surveys generate detailed bathymetric and subsurface profiles to improve understanding of basin geometry, sediment deposition process.



These results help identify potentialzones of mineral concentration and support a broader geological understanding.



- Systematic depth profiling of lagoonal environments



- Aimed at improving understanding of basin geometry and sediment architecture



- Data to support geological interpretation and depositional modelling



Composite Auger Drilling Program



A follow-up auger drilling program is planned across priority target areas to assess the distribution and continuity of mineralisation. Composite sampling will be undertaken to generate representative samples across defined depth intervals, with the aim of evaluating grade variability and vertical extent.



- Follow-up auger drilling planned across priority target zones



- Composite sampling to assess grade distribution and continuity



- Program designed to test mineralisation at depth beyond the 2025 campaign



Upstream Hard-Rock Sampling & In-field XRF



Systematic upstream and catchment sampling will be undertaken to investigate potential primary source areas for mineralisation. Portable XRF analysis will be used in the field to provide rapid, indicative geochemical screening and assist with real-time target prioritisation. All anomalous results will be validated through laboratory assay to ensure data quality and compliance.



- Planned upslope and catchment sampling to investigate potential primary source areas



- Use of portable XRF for rapid field screening and target prioritisation



- Results to guide further follow-up sampling programs



Mineralogical Sampling



Representative samples will be collected for detailed mineralogical and petrological analysis to characterise lithologies, alteration styles and mineral assemblages associated with mineralisation. This work will aim to identify ore and gangue mineral relationships, grain size distribution and textural controls on mineralisation. Results will support geological interpretation, refine the exploration model and inform future metallurgical test work programs.



- Collection of representative samples for mineralogical characterisation



- Petrology study and classification



Metallurgical Sampling



Dalaroo is in discussions with a Perth-based metallurgical consultancy to assist in designing an appropriate sampling regime aimed at informing potentialrecovery characteristics. Representative samples will be collected for preliminary metallurgical and mineralogical test work, with the program designed to identify mineral hosts, grain size distribution and liberation behaviour. This work will provide an early-stage assessment of potential processing and recovery pathways, with results used to guide future metallurgical programs and ongoing project evaluation.



- Work aimed at identifying mineral hosts and liberation characteristics



- Early-stage assessment of potential processing and recovery pathways



- Results to inform future metallurgical test work programs



Logistics of Exploration season



Dalaroo is currently in discussions with suppliers in Greenland to assist with Logistics of the upcoming exploration season. Dalaroo will aim to start the season as early as feasible and last ~two weeks in the field. This would enable Dalaroo to potentially carry out follow up work within the same season.



Dalaroo will look to set up either a 'fly camp' or accommodation on a vessel for accommodation. Specialized GPR work will be carried out by the contractor and will work independently of Dalaroo staff.



Geological Setting



The Project lies within the Paleoproterozoic rift province of South Greenland (Figure 4*), which comprisessedimentary sequences intruded by a variety of alkaline volcanic and plutonic igneous rocks. This rift setting was subsequently intruded by Mesoproterozoic Gardar-age alkaline intrusive complexes, which are recognised globally for their association with critical mineral systems.



Blue Lagoon Mineral Exploration Licence - MEL 2022-07 is located within the Helene alkaline granite, forming the westernmost exposure of the Nunarsuit Complex. The Nunarsuit Complex is the largest, and among the youngest, of the Gardar-age intrusions in South Greenland and is comprised predominantly of alkaline syenitic and granitic units.



The Project area is bounded to the east by extensive alkalic syenite, further reinforcing the prospectivity of the geological setting for zirconium, niobium and rare earth element enrichment.



Management Commentary



John Morgan, CEO of Dalaroo Metals, commented:



"Blue Lagoon has quickly emerged as a genuinely exciting critical minerals opportunity for Dalaroo. Our maiden 2025 field program exceeded expectations, delivering project-scale confirmation of REE, zirconium and niobium mineralisation across a coherent system extending approximately 2.7km. These early outcomes have validated our exploration model and, importantly, demonstrated strong consistency across the Project area.



"With the benefit of this strong technical foundation, we are now moving decisively into the next phase. Our 2026 program is designed to rapidly progress Blue Lagoon from first-pass surface results toward defined, drill-ready targets through targeted geophysics, systematic auger drilling and ongoing geochemical work. Importantly, the dataset also indicates natural upgrading into finer grain-size fractions, providing early encouragement that low-cost physical beneficiation pathways may exist.



"We believe Blue Lagoon has the potential to become a strategically important project within a western-aligned critical minerals supply chain, and we look forward to providing shareholders with a steady stream of exploration milestones throughout the 2026 field season as we continue to unlock the scale and potential of this system."



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0VCFL58V





About Dalaroo Metals Ltd





Dalaroo Metals Limited (ASX:DAL) is an ASX-listed exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-quality gold and critical minerals projects across Australia and international jurisdictions.

The Company's portfolio includes the Blue Lagoon Project in southern Greenland, prospective for rare earth elements (REE), zirconium and niobium, a growing suite of gold exploration assets in Cote d'Ivoire located within the highly endowed Birimian Greenstone Belt of West Africa, and the Lyons River Project and Namban Project in Western Australia.

Dalaroo's strategy is to systematically advance its projects through modern exploration techniques, resource definition and strategic partnerships, with a strong focus on value creation for shareholders. The Company is committed to responsible exploration, strong corporate governance and building long-term stakeholder relationships in the regions in which it operates.

Related Companies