  Power Metallic Mines Inc Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Financial General#Mining#Gold#Copper#Nickel#Silver
loading.........
 

Malibu, CA, Jan 26, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Power Metallic Inc. (googlechartCVE:PNPN) (googlechartPNPNF:OTCMKTS) CEO Terry Lynch joins The Ellis Martin Report, also airing on Money Talk Radio, to discuss what may be some of the most extraordinary metallurgical results ever reported from a polymetallic sulphide system.

Independently reported by SGS Canada, initial recoveries from the company's Lion Zone include 98.9% copper, 93.9% palladium, 96.8% platinum, 85% gold, and 88.9% silver - results that point to a highly remobilized, exceptionally concentrated mineralized system.

Power Metallic is advancing its flagship NISK nickel sulphide project in Quebec, one of the world's most mining-friendly jurisdictions, with exposure to nickel, copper, platinum-group metals, gold, and silver.

In this interview, Terry Lynch discusses the significance of these metallurgical results, the scale potential of the Lion Zone, next steps toward resource definition, and why discoveries like this are exceedingly rare.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/T7AVTH54


About Power Metallic Mines Inc

Power Nickel Inc.Power Metallic Mines Inc. (CVE:PNPN) (OTCMKTS:PNPNF) is a Canadian exploration company focusing on developing the High-Grade Nickel Copper PGM, Gold and Silver Nisk project into Canada's next polymetallic mine. On February 1, 2021, Power Metallic (then called Chilean Metals) completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. The NISK property comprises a large land position (20 kilometres of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts. Power Metallic is focused on expanding the high-grade nickel-copper PGM, Gold and Silver mineralization with a series of drill programs designed to evaluate the initial Nisk discovery zone, the Lion discovery zone and to explore the land package for adjacent potential poly metallic deposits.

https://x.com/powernickel?lang=en https://www.facebook.com/powernickelinc/ https://www.youtube.com/@PowerNickelinc https://ca.linkedin.com/company/power-nickel abnnewswire.com 



About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

https://twitter.com/ellismartinrprt https://www.facebook.com/EllisMartinRprt https://www.youtube.com/user/opportunityshow https://www.linkedin.com/in/ellis-martin-5556ba2 abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Mr. Terry Lynch, CEO
647-448-8044
terry@powernickel.com
http://www.powernickel.com


Related Companies
The Ellis Martin Report cs en de es fr 
Power Metallic Mines Inc
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  (Since Published: 1116) 
Related Industry Topics:

#Financial General#Mining#Gold#Copper#Nickel#Silver

RELATED VIDEO

  • Ellis Martin Report: Diablo Resources Limited (ASX:DBO): Utah Antimony, Silver and Copper with Lyle Thorne and Matthew Blumberg
  • Ellis Martin Report: Power Minerals Limited (ASX:PNN) CEO Mena Habib on Lithium, Rare Earths, Niobium and Critical Metals
  • The Ellis Martin Report: Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) Reports Spectacular High-Grade Antimony Results at Oaky Creek, NSW
  • Ellis Martin Report Interviews Fundamental Research's Sid Rajeev on Blue Lagoon Resources' $1.74 BUY Rating

    • Power Metallic Mines Inc


    Read More About Power Metallic Mines Inc

    The Ellis Martin Report


    Read More About The Ellis Martin Report