Malibu, CA, Jan 26, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Power Metallic Inc. ( CVE:PNPN ) ( PNPNF:OTCMKTS ) CEO Terry Lynch joins The Ellis Martin Report, also airing on Money Talk Radio, to discuss what may be some of the most extraordinary metallurgical results ever reported from a polymetallic sulphide system.



Independently reported by SGS Canada, initial recoveries from the company's Lion Zone include 98.9% copper, 93.9% palladium, 96.8% platinum, 85% gold, and 88.9% silver - results that point to a highly remobilized, exceptionally concentrated mineralized system.



Power Metallic is advancing its flagship NISK nickel sulphide project in Quebec, one of the world's most mining-friendly jurisdictions, with exposure to nickel, copper, platinum-group metals, gold, and silver.



In this interview, Terry Lynch discusses the significance of these metallurgical results, the scale potential of the Lion Zone, next steps toward resource definition, and why discoveries like this are exceedingly rare.



About Power Metallic Mines Inc





Power Metallic Mines Inc. (CVE:PNPN) (OTCMKTS:PNPNF) is a Canadian exploration company focusing on developing the High-Grade Nickel Copper PGM, Gold and Silver Nisk project into Canada's next polymetallic mine. On February 1, 2021, Power Metallic (then called Chilean Metals) completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. The NISK property comprises a large land position (20 kilometres of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts. Power Metallic is focused on expanding the high-grade nickel-copper PGM, Gold and Silver mineralization with a series of drill programs designed to evaluate the initial Nisk discovery zone, the Lion discovery zone and to explore the land package for adjacent potential poly metallic deposits.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

