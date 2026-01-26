loading.........

Malibu, CA, Jan 26, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Mena Habib, Managing Director and CEO of Power Minerals Limited ( ASX:PNN ) ( PEIMF:OTCMKTS ), joins The Ellis Martin Report, also airing on Money Talk Radio, for a discussion on the company's diversified critical-minerals portfolio.



Power Minerals trades on the ASX under the symbol PNN and on the OTC Markets as PEIMF.



The conversation focuses on Power Minerals' project footprint across Argentina, Brazil, and Australia, with exposure to lithium, rare earth elements, niobium, and other critical and battery metals supporting global electrification and advanced technology supply chains.



Mena Habib outlines the company's current priorities, exploration approach, and upcoming milestones across its portfolio.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/42JP4H37





About Power Minerals Limited





Power Minerals Limited (ASX:PNN) is a diversified ASX-listed mineral resources exploration company with a portfolio of projects in key demand driven commodities, in high-quality mineral belts in Argentina and South Australia.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

