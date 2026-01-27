  Diablo Resources Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Perth, Jan 27, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Ellis Martin interviews Lyle Thorne, CEO, and Matthew Blumberg, Non-Executive Director of Diablo Resources Limited (googlechartASX:DBO) (googlechartDBORF:OTCMKTS), discussing the company's flagship Star Range Project in Utah, one of the top-ranked mining jurisdictions in the United States.

Recent surface sampling at Star Range delivered standout results including high-grade silver, copper, gold, and antimony, highlighting the project's potential exposure to both precious metals and strategically important critical minerals. The discussion covers exploration results, mineralization styles, upcoming geophysics and drilling plans, financing strategy, and the growing importance of antimony for energy security and defense applications.

With strong demand drivers for silver and copper tied to electrification, data centers, and infrastructure build-outs, Diablo Resources is positioning itself at the intersection of precious metals and critical minerals development in the U.S.

About Diablo Resources Limited

Diablo Resources LtdDiablo Resources Limited (ASX:DBO) (OTCMKTS:DBORF) is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of major copper and gold deposits in North America. The Company has three, 100% owned, quality projects located in the USA, Phoenix Copper Project, King Solomon Gold and Star Range Silver-Antimony Projects.

About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

