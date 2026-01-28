  Prairie Lithium Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Prairie Lithium: Building a Secure North American Lithium Supply Chain

Malibu, CA, Jan 28, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - On a recent episode of The Ellis Martin Report on Money Talk Radio, Ellis Martin spoke with Zach Maurer, CEO of Prairie Lithium Ltd (googlechartASX:PL9) (googlechartPLIXF:OTCMKTS) (googlechartUDE:FRA), alongside Dr. Uong Chon, CEO of South Korea-based Hydro Lithium.

The conversation focused on Prairie Lithium's permitted lithium brine project in Saskatchewan and its use of Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology-an approach designed to deliver high-purity, battery-grade lithium while minimizing environmental impact.

This three-nation collaboration between Canada, South Korea, and Australia represents a new model for lithium development, integrating resource extraction, advanced processing, and downstream battery markets into a single, secure supply corridor.
Key discussion points included:

- Lithium brine development in Saskatchewan
- Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology
- Battery-grade lithium refining
- Offtake and downstream integration
- Growing lithium demand driven by EVs and grid-scale energy storage

Prairie Lithium continues to advance toward commercial production, positioning itself as a meaningful contributor to the global energy transition.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/65J98NME


About Prairie Lithium Ltd

Prairie Lithium LtdPrairie Lithium Ltd. (ASX:PL9) (OTCMKTS:PLIXF) (FRA:UDE) is a lithium exploration and development company with its head office in Perth, Western Australia. The company is currently exploring and developing the Prairie Lithium project in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company also has BLM claims for exploration near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA.

https://twitter.com/arizonalithium?lang=en https://www.linkedin.com/company/arizona-lithium-limited/ 



About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

https://twitter.com/ellismartinrprt https://www.facebook.com/EllisMartinRprt https://www.youtube.com/user/opportunityshow https://www.linkedin.com/in/ellis-martin-5556ba2 


Contact
Mr. Paul Lloyd
Managing Director
Tel. +61 419 945 395
paul@prairielithium.com


Prairie Lithium Ltd
