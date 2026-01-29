  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Mining#Gold#Rare Earths#Critical Minerals
Malibu, CA, Jan 29, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Meryllion Resources Ltd (googlechartCNSX:MYR) (googlechartMYRLF:OTCMKTS) was recently featured on The Ellis Martin Report on Money Talk Radio, where Managing Director Rick Revelins discussed the company's diversified exploration portfolio spanning Nevada and Tasmania.

Meryllion is advancing a gold, silver, and antimony project in Nye County, Nevada, located near established producers, including Kinross Gold's Bald Mountain operation. The company believes the project has potential for epithermal, low-sulfidation mineralization and is preparing to advance permitting and exploration activities ahead of drilling.

In addition to its Nevada assets, Meryllion is developing an ionic clay rare earths project in Tasmania, Australia. Ionic clay rare earth deposits differ from traditional hard-rock projects in that they are generally shallower, lower cost to drill, and potentially simpler to process using heap-leach techniques. These characteristics may offer capital and operating advantages compared with conventional rare earth developments.

During the interview, Mr. Revelins outlined the geological rationale behind the company's asset selection, recent financing activity, and plans to advance both projects through exploration and drilling. He also discussed the growing strategic importance of antimony and rare earth elements within global critical minerals supply chains.

Meryllion Resources is focused on advancing its projects through systematic exploration while operating in established mining jurisdictions with supportive infrastructure and regulatory frameworks.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/QO40N11M


About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

Contact
Richard Revelins
Chief Executive Officer
rrevelins@peregrinecorporate.com
+1-310-405-4475
Ellis Martin: 1310-430-1388


Related Companies
The Ellis Martin Report cs en de es fr 
Meryllion Resources Ltd
ABx Group Limited cs ct ja en kr ae es 
ABN Newswire
Related Industry Topics:

Presentation

Download PresentationDownload Presentation

