Malibu, CA, Jan 29, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Goldstorm Metals Corp (googlechartCVE:GSTM) (googlechartGSTMF:OTCMKTS) was recently featured on The Ellis Martin Report on Money Talk Radio, where President and CEO Ken Konkin discussed the company's exploration strategy and growing asset base in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

Goldstorm Metals is advancing gold, silver, and copper exploration in one of the world's most prolific mineral districts, known for hosting several large-scale precious and base metal discoveries. The company holds a strategic land position in the region and is targeting high-grade mineralization through systematic exploration and drilling.

During the interview, Mr. Konkin outlined Goldstorm's geological thesis, recent exploration progress, and the significance of copper-gold porphyry and polymetallic targets across its project portfolio. He also discussed the advantages of operating in a jurisdiction that continues to benefit from improved infrastructure and renewed exploration interest.

The conversation addressed Goldstorm's capital position, upcoming exploration plans, and the company's view that it is well positioned to advance discovery in a district with a long history of successful mine development.

Goldstorm Metals continues to focus on advancing its projects through disciplined exploration while maintaining exposure to gold, silver, and copper markets.

About Goldstorm Metals Corp.

Goldstorm Metals Corp. (CVE:GSTM) (OTCMKTS:GSTMF) is a precious and base metals exploration company with a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the World. The Company's flagship Crown and Electrum projects consist of six concessions that cover approximately a total of 16,469 hectares, 5 of which are directly located south of Seabridge Gold's world-class KSM gold-copper deposits and west of Newmont Corporation's Brucejack gold mine. Goldstorm Metals acquired the Crown and Electrum properties in 2022 from Tudor Gold Corp., which controls the Treaty Creek gold project, which hosts the Goldstorm Deposit; one of the largest gold discoveries in the last 30 years.

About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

Goldstorm Metals Corp.
