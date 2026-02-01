  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Alternative Energy#Energy General
Malibu, CA, Feb 1, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - On a recent episode of The Ellis Martin Report on Money Talk Radio, Ellis Martin spoke with Don Currie, CEO of Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (googlechartCNSX:HEAT) (googlechartHLRTF:OTCMKTS).

Hillcrest is developing next-generation power-conversion technology focused on ultra-high efficiency and reduced electromagnetic interference. The company is a first mover in zero-voltage switching at commercially relevant power levels, with third-party testing demonstrating efficiencies of up to 99.7%.

The discussion covered Hillcrest's technology roadmap, upcoming commercial-scale demonstrations, and potential applications across AI data centers, grid infrastructure, energy storage systems, and electric vehicles, where efficiency gains can translate into lower operating costs and improved performance.

As global demand for electrification and efficient power management accelerates, Hillcrest Energy Technologies continues to position itself at the intersection of energy efficiency and advanced power electronics.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/284JSW40


About Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CNSX:HEAT) (OTCMKTS:HLRTF) (FRA:7HI) is an energy technology innovation company developing high value, high-performance control systems and electric power conversion devices for next-generation powertrains, charging applications and grid-connected renewable energy generation and storage systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power the future. 

https://hillcrestenergy.tech/# abnnewswire.com 



About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

Contact
Email: info@hillcrestenergy.tech
Tel: +1 604 609 0006
North American Toll-Free: +1 855 609 000

Investor Relations
Don Currie
info@hillcrestenergy.tech
T: +1 604-609-0006
Toll-free: 1-855-609-0006


Related Industry Topics:

