loading.........

Perth, Feb 5, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report on Money Talk Radio, Ellis Martin discusses a major development in the U.S. critical minerals space: Red Mountain Mining Limited's ( ASX:RMX ) ( RMXFF:OTCMKTS ) acquisition of the Thompson Falls High-Grade Antimony Project, located on the Montana-Idaho border just kilometers from United States Antimony Corporation's Thompson Falls smelter - the only operating antimony smelter in the United States.



Initial sampling at Thompson Falls has returned exceptional grades, including antimony assays up to 36.5% Sb, highlighting the project's potential strategic importance as the U.S. and its allies move to secure domestic and Western-aligned critical mineral supply chains.



Ellis Martin outlines why antimony has rapidly become a federally designated critical mineral, how Red Mountain's growing U.S. and Australian portfolio positions the company for government and industry support, and why proximity to existing processing infrastructure matters in today's supply-constrained environment.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/II8Q7H11





About Red Mountain Mining Limited





Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) is a mineral exploration and development company. Red Mountain has a portfolio of US, Canada and Australia projects in Critical Minerals and Gold. Red Mountain is advancing its Armidale Antimony-Gold Project in NSW, Utah Antimony Project in the Antimony Mining District of Utah, US, Fry Lake Gold Project and US Lithium projects.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

Related Companies