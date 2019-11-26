

Employment Report December 2019

SALARIES SEASONALLY ADJUSTED NOV 19 --------------------- % increase avg. $ --------------------- ACT 4.7% $91,958 NSW 2.2% $90,502 NT 2.8% $88,939 SA 2.8% $81,881 TAS 3.0% $79,804 VIC 2.7% $88,183 WA 0.3% $90,627 QLD 1.9% $85,479 AUS 2.1% $88,418 ---------------------

Melbourne, Dec 19, 2019 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The latest SEEK ( ASX:SEK ) ( FRA:SLD ) ( OTCMKTS:SKLTY ) Employment Report shows a decline of 8.4% in jobs advertised (y/y to November 2019).Overview of November 2019:STATE OF THE NATION:- SEEK job ads are down by 8.4% y/y- Average advertised salary is up by 2.1% y/y (average national salary of $88,418)- Sectors with the highest job ad growth y/y include: Community Services & Development (14.6%), Healthcare & Medical (5.0%), and Education & Training (3.0%)- Industries showing salary growth y/y include: Insurance & Superannuation (8.1%), Information & Communication Technology (4.4%) and Retail & Consumer Products (4.2%), Banking & Financial Services (4.1%)STATE OF THE STATES:- Job ad volumes are growing y/y in ACT (2.3%), TAS (1.7%) and WA (1.2%)- All states show an increase in salary with ACT (4.7%) and TAS (3.0%) leading the wayCommunity Services & Development (14.6%) lead as the sector with the highest job ad growth for November 2019 (vs. November 2018), followed by Healthcare & Medical (5.0%) and Education & Training (3.0%).Kendra Banks, Managing Director, SEEK ANZ comments: "The top three sectors contributing to job ad growth remain unchanged for the month, with Community Services & Development, Healthcare and Education and Training posting near record high job ad volumes."Although we're nearing the end of the year, these sectors continue to offer many opportunities for job seekers. For example, Education and Training has a strong demand for secondary and primary teachers, and childcare and after school carers. The Healthcare and Medical sector is showing demand for general practitioners, aged care nurses and psychologists, counsellors and social workers. We anticipate this demand will continue into the new year.Kendra continues: "When we look at our state-by-state breakdown we see declining ad volume in the large employing states as they come down from historically high levels. There is still a huge number of employment opportunities across NSW with over 40,000 listed in Sydney right now and in Victoria over 33,000 job opportunities in Melbourne.The smaller states are ticking along with some encouraging growth coming out of regional areas. This is particularly evident in Western Australia where Albany, Great Southern, Bunbury are posting double digit monthly job ad growth. Northam and the Wheatbelt are also showing good job opportunities. Healthcare and Medical and Mining, Resources and Energy appear to be the industries driving the opportunities".STATE OF THE NATION: SALARYThe average advertised salary across Australia was up 2.1% compared to last year (y/y to November 2019) at an average of $88,418. Salaries grew across every state and territory and the Australian Capital Territory came in at number one in terms of growth, with an average salary of $91,958 (up 4.7%) followed by Tasmania, at $79,804 (up 3.0% y/y to November 2019).Table 1: Average Advertised Salaries Seasonally Adjusted (November 2019 vs. November 2018)To view tables and figures, please visit:About SEEK Limited

