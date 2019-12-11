WWW:www.centralpetroleum.com.au Company Overview
New Gas Supply Agreement to Commence
New Gas Supply Agreement to Commence
Brisbane, Dec 19, 2019 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (FRA:C9J) (OTCMKTS:CPTLF) refers to its ASX Announcement dated 11 December 2019 ("Central Signs New GSA & Supporting Mereenie JV Arrangements") and announces the new gas sale agreement has become unconditional following conditions precedent being met.

The start date for gas supply is anticipated to be 1 January 2020.


About Central Petroleum Limited

Central Petroleum LimitedCentral Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) is an oil and gas explorer and producer listed on the Australian Securities Exchange focused on supplying the domestic gas market. Central is advancing several separate projects across what is regarded as the biggest package of proven and prospective oil and gas acreage across central Australia. This spread of assets gives Central multiple options for growth and development. 88% of this land being gas prone has led to the Company's focus on becoming a major domestic gas producer.

 


Contact
Central Petroleum Limited
T: +61-7-3181-3800
F: +61-7-3181-3855
E: info@centralpetroleum.com.au
WWW: www.centralpetroleum.com.au

Media Enquiries
Martin Debelle at Citadel-MAGNUS
T: +61-2-8234-0100
M: +61-409-911-189



Related Companies

Central Petroleum Limited      

ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  (Since Published: 329) 
Related Industry Topics:

Gas & OilEnergy GeneralFinancial General

Presentation

Download Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

MD Richard Cottee Interviewed by CommSecMD Richard Cottee Presents at Sydney Sky Tower

Central Petroleum Limited


Read More

Social Media