

Finalises Draft Protocol for IBS Clinical Trial

Brisbane, Dec 20, 2019 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Anatara Lifesciences ( ASX:ANR ) is pleased to provide an update on the protocol for its clinical trial in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) for its GaRP dietary supplement.Highlights- Anatara has met the projected milestone to finalise a draft protocol for a human clinical trial for its Gastrointestinal ReProgramming dietary supplement (GaRP)- Meeting this milestone keeps Anatara on track to commence this human clinical trial 2Q 2020Anatara has met the projected milestone to finalise a draft protocol for a human clinical trial for GaRP and has commenced the process of selecting a clinical research organisation (CRO).Anatara's CEO, Mr Steven Lydeamore said, "There is a major unmet medical need and significant market opportunity for an evidence-based dietary supplement for IBS. Meeting this milestone keeps Anatara on track to commence this human clinical trial 2Q 2020."GaRP is being developed to specifically target two human gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, IBS and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). IBS is the most common GI condition, affecting approximately 11% of the global population while IBD affects an estimated five million people globally.Current pharmaceutical treatments have high failure rates and severe side-effects, leading to over 50% of IBS and IBD patients trying complementary and alternative medicines (CAMS) in the hope of effectively managing their chronic bowel condition. As many patients and healthcare providers believe the risk benefit of CAMs to be favourable, patients are willing to invest in their health with this market segment being significant. In 2018, expenditure on gastrointestinal supplements and over-the-counter (OTC) digestive remedies in the US alone was US$8 billion.What is the aim of Anatara's GaRP dietary supplement?GaRP is a natural daily supplement that provides a unique and proprietary combination of clinically studied ingredients to deliver a wholistic approach to gut health.GaRP was specifically developed to improve and maintain gastrointestinal health and assist IBD and IBS patients manage their disease and the associated symptoms. It achieves this by:- Restoring balance to the gut microbiome, which can improve digestive function and boost the immune system;- Reducing gastrointestinal inflammation, delivering natural digestive support and providing ongoing gastrointestinal aid to help reduce digestive discomfort, better digest food and improve nutrient absorption;- Promoting and supporting mucosal healing which in turn protects the lining in the gut;- Restoring intestinal epithelial barrier integrity.About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd

Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com.