经过近 12 个月的挑战性工作，Altech 终于"突破了硅屏障"，成功生产并测试了一系列锂离子电池负极材料，与传统锂离子电池负极材料相比，这些负极材料的保留容量提高了约 30%。为了实现突破，Altech 成功地将经过其创新专利技术处理的硅颗粒与常规电池级石墨相结合，生产出包含复合石墨/硅阳极的锂离子电池电极。通电后，与传统的纯石墨负极材料相比，这些材料的容量增加了 30%。然后在一段时间内对材料进行一系列测试，包括充电和放电循环。从实验室测试来看，之前在锂离子电池负极中使用硅的未解决的障碍是：硅颗粒膨胀；高达 50% 的令人望而却步的第一次循环容量损失；在 Altech 对复合石墨/硅电池进行测试期间，似乎已经基本上克服了电池快速退化的问题。
锂离子电池行业已经宣布，提高锂离子电池能量密度和降低成本所需的步骤变化是在电池阳极中引入硅，因为与石墨相比，硅的能量保持能力约为 10 倍。金属硅被认为是下一代锂离子电池最有前途的负极材料。然而，到目前为止，由于两个严重的缺点，硅还不能用于商业锂离子电池。首先，硅颗粒在电池充电期间体积膨胀高达 300%，导致颗粒膨胀、破裂并最终导致电池故障。第二个挑战是硅使电池中的大部分锂离子失活。锂离子被硅变为非活性状态，立即降低电池性能和寿命。工业界一直在竞相打破硅屏障。
Altech 的潜在改变游戏规则的技术已经证明，可以修改硅颗粒以解决由膨胀和第一次循环容量损失问题引起的容量衰减问题。在其位于西澳大利亚珀斯的实验室进行了近 12 个月的广泛研究、开发和试验后，由刘敬元博士领导的 Altech 研发团队终于破解了硅问题。
在一系列测试中，Altech 锂离子电池负极材料的平均能量保持容量约为 430 mAh/g，而普通锂离子电池负极约为 330 mAh/g，高出 30%。重要的是，Altech 电池表现出良好的稳定性和循环性能。
董事总经理 Iggy Tan 表示，"这一重大成就不仅是 Altech 的重大突破，也是整个锂离子电池行业的重大突破。尤其是考虑到美国电动汽车制造商特斯拉的 2020 年公开声明，该声明表示其目标是是增加电池中的硅含量，以实现能量密度和电池寿命的逐步改进。能量容量提高 30% 的锂离子电池不仅会转化为显着的成本效益，而且可能会增加电动汽车的续航里程车辆。Altech 计划研发计划的第 2 阶段将使公司努力提高 30% 的能源增长，并可能包括组装一个中试工厂以更大规模地生产复合材料。在潜在的商业化方面其技术方面，公司拥有 75% 股权的子公司 Altech Industries Germany GmbH 已经开始了建设的预可行性研究德国萨克森州一家年产 10,000 吨的电池材料工厂，为新兴的欧洲锂离子电池市场提供服务"。
对董事总经理 Iggy Tan 的采访，解释了 Altech 的这一令人兴奋的发展，可在 Altech Chemicals 网站上查看
Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.
HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.
联络公司的
伊基·谭
常务董事
奥特化学有限公司
电话：61-8-6168-1555
电子邮件：info@altechchemicals.com
肖恩·沃尔克
公司秘书
奥特化学有限公司
电话：61-8-6168-1555
电子邮件：info@altechchemicals.com
投资者关系（欧洲）
凯霍夫曼
腾飞金融合作伙伴
电话：49-69-175-548320
电子邮件：hoffmann@soarfinancial.com
