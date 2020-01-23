

Ground EM commenced at Long Lake Ni-Cu-PGM Project

Perth, Jan 28, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Rumble Resources Ltd ( ASX:RTR ) ( FRA:20Z ) is pleased to announce it has commenced a ground EM program at the Long Lake Project, Sudbury, Canada.Lamontagne Geophysics has been commissioned to complete the ground EM program utilising their high-powered deep penetrating UTEM 5 system designed for deep mineral detection. UTEM 5 is a powerful wide band time domain surface EM system, developed to achieve the sensitivity and interpretability necessary to handle deep exploration with the main objective being the search for massive sulphide mineralisation. The program is expected to take 2 weeks with interpretation to follow.Overview of Sudbury Mining Camp, Ontario Canada (Image 1*) Since 1883, the Sudbury mining field has been globally significant with the Sudbury Basin the second-largest supplier of nickel ore in the world, and new discoveries continuing to be made. It is one of the most productive nickel-mining fields in the world with over 1.7 billion tonnes of past production, reserves and resources. Nickel-copper and platinum group metals ("PGM") bearing sulphide minerals occur in a 60 km by 27 km elliptical igneous body called the Sudbury Igneous Complex ("SIC"). The current model infers the SIC was formed some 1,844 million years ago after sheet-like flash/impact melting of nickel and copper bearing rocks by a meteorite impact. The SIC is within a basin like structure (Sudbury Basin) which had been covered by later sediments and has subsequently been eroded to the current level. Mineralization occurs within the SIC as well as in the neighbouring country rocks in close association with breccias and so-called 'Offset Dykes'.Offset Dykes' with metamorphosed (hot) Sudbury breccias have become the target of progressively more intense exploration interest in recent years following the discovery of blind economic deposits. They are typically quartz-diorite in composition and extend both radially away from and concentric to the SIC. It is important to note that the 'Offset Dykes' developed downwards from the impact melt sheet. Melt material migrated down into the fractures caused by the impact below the SIC. The melt carried metal sulphides that accumulated into deposits within the 'Offset Dykes' by gravity and pressure gradients (impact rebound). Important: Nearly half of the nickel ore at Sudbury occurs in breccias and 'Offset Dykes' in the footwall rocks of the SIC.Ground EM Target - Copper Cliff Offset Dyke Southern Extension (Images 1 & 2*) The Copper Cliff South (producing) and the Copper Cliff North mine have yielded some 200 million tonnes of ore along the north-south trending offset dyke system. Vale Limited's Clarabelle mill, Copper Cliff smelter and Copper Cliff nickel refinery are all located close to the Copper Cliff Offset dyke. The southernmost deposit discovered to date is at Kelly Lake which lies south of the Copper Cliff South mine (see image 1 and 2*). The Kelly Lake reserve is 10.5 Mt @ 1.77% Ni, 1.34% Cu and 3.6 g/t PGM. Note: IGO's Nova - Bollinger Deposit which lies in the Albany Fraser Province of Western Australia has a reserve of 13.3 Mt @ 2.06% Ni and 0.83% Cu (2017).The ground EM program that has commenced is designed to test 4km of strike inferred to be the faulted southern extension of the 'Copper Cliff Offset Dyke System' that has been moved west by later regional faults some 10km SW of the Kelly Lake Ni-Cu-PGM deposit - (see images 1 & 2*).*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Rumble Resources Ltd

