Brisbane, Jan 31, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31 December 2019.
Quarterly Activities Report
Highlights:
- Signed a Supply Agreement and R&D Collaboration with SAMSUNG SDI ( S.Korea
- Continued material evaluation with SANYO (Japan)
- Installation of particle blending, sizing and shaping systems and commencement of commissioning
- Installation of particle coatings and thermal treatments systems and commencement of commissioning
- Set up of comprehensive laboratory suitable for commercial production and quality assurance
- Fabrication and 80% installation of re engineered furnace cooling systems and back up power and water systems
- Expansion of production team for commercial operations and associated recruitment, induction and training
About NOVONIX Ltd
NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.
NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.
NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.
NOVONIX Ltd