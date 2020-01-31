

Quarterly Activities Report

Brisbane, Jan 31, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Ltd ( ASX:NVX ) provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31 December 2019.Highlights:- Signed a Supply Agreement and R&D Collaboration with SAMSUNG SDI ( S.Korea- Continued material evaluation with SANYO (Japan)- Installation of particle blending, sizing and shaping systems and commencement of commissioning- Installation of particle coatings and thermal treatments systems and commencement of commissioning- Set up of comprehensive laboratory suitable for commercial production and quality assurance- Fabrication and 80% installation of re engineered furnace cooling systems and back up power and water systems- Expansion of production team for commercial operations and associated recruitment, induction and trainingTo view the quarterly report, please visit:About NOVONIX Ltd

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.

NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.

NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.