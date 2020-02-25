

Half-Year Financial Report

Melbourne, Feb 25, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The principal activity of Bluechiip Ltd ( ASX:BCT ) during the half year was the development and commercialisation of a wireless tracking solution for the healthcare and life science, security, defence and manufacturing industries which represents a generational change from current methods such as labels (hand-written and pre-printed), barcodes (linear and 2D) and microelectronic integrated circuit (IC)-based RFID (Radio Frequency Identification).Bluechiip's cash receipts are solid and we have made significant progress on our chip delivery. We are currently delivering tens of thousands of chips a month, progressing to 100,000 a month, then over 200,000 a month to deliver 3 to 5 million chips a year. We continue to invest in research & development on our chips, to improve both quality and efficiency of chip delivery. We experienced some delay in chip delivery towards the end of the calendar year, but our supply of chips is now strong to our existing customers including Labcon. We have 35 developer kids in the market place, and are well positioned to convert these into clients. We continue to work hard on our quality processes - including ISO 9001.To view Half Yearly Report, please visit:About Bluechiip Ltd

Bluechiip Ltd (ASX:BCT) has developed a wireless tracking solution for the healthcare and life science, security, defence and manufacturing industries which represents a generational change from current methods such as labels (hand-written and pre-printed), barcodes (linear and 2D) and microelectronic integrated circuit (IC)-based RFID (Radio Frequency Identification).

The unique tag is based on MEMS technology and contains no electronics. The tag can either be embedded or manufactured into a storage product, such as vials or bags. Easy identification, along with any associated information from the tag such as temperature can be detected by a reader, which can also sense the temperature of the tagged items. The traditional identification technologies have significant limitations. Whereas a barcode requires a visible tag or line-of-sight optical scan, bluechiip(R) technology does not. Unlike labels, barcodes and RFID, the bluechiip(R) technology can sense the temperature of each item a tag is attached to, or embedded in.

The bluechiip(R) technology has initial applications in the healthcare industry particularly those businesses which require cryogenic storage facilities (biobanks and biorepositories). bluechiip(R) offers the only technology that enables accurate and reliable tracking of products including stem cells, cord blood, and other biospecimens. In addition to functioning in extreme temperatures, the bluechiip(R) tracking solution can survive autoclaving, gamma irradiation sterilization, humidification, centrifuging, cryogenic storage and frosting.

The bluechiip(R) technology has other healthcare applications in pathology, clinical trials and forensics. Several other key markets outside of healthcare include cold-chain logistics/supply chain, security/defence, industrial/manufacturing and aerospace/aviation.

