

Speedcast extends Forbearance Agreement with Lender Group

London, April 20, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Speedcast International Limited ( ASX:SDA ) ( FRA:7SC ) ( OTCMKTS:SPPDF ), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced an extension to its Forbearance Agreement with its lender group to 24 April 2020.Details of the Forbearance Agreement were contained in Speedcast's ASX announcement of 2 April 2020. The discussions between Speedcast and its lender group, as set out in that announcement, are continuing.Speedcast remains committed to working with its customers and suppliers through this unprecedented period to ensure continuity of their critical telecommunications services.About Speedcast International Ltd

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX:SDA) is the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider. The company delivers critical communications solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive local support from 40+ countries. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government. Learn more at Speedcast.