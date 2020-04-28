

Appendix 4C - Quarterly

Melbourne, April 28, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Bluechiip Limited ( ASX:BCT ) today released its quarterly cash flow report for the quarter ended 31 March 2020.ACTIVITIES REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2020Corporate and Business highlights- The Company is financially well positioned with cash of $8.9m as at 31 March 2020, with no borrowings.- Bluechiip is responding with measures to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 while also exploring opportunities to strongly position the business when the operating environment returns to some degree of normalcy.- Cash receipts and expenses slowed during the quarter, especially in March.- We are seeing early signs of emergence from suppliers and customers, while negotiations with potential new Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) continue to progress, albeit more slowly in the current environment.- Operationally, the Company has taken the opportunity to reallocate resources to previously identified research and development (R&D), which is also tax effective, while managing cash through reduced sales and marketing and employment overheads.- Implementation of Quality Systems to meet ISO 9001 compliance is on track.Additional informationThe Company recorded net sales revenue of $68K in the March 2020 quarter, which included the monthly scheduled delivery of chips to OEM partner Labcon in January and February, with deliveries in March suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales receipts of $66K were recorded for the quarter ended 31 March 2020, mainly from the sales of chips, readers, software and services in the December quarter.Sales deliveries during the quarter were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with contracted orders temporarily put on hold as many customers' operations were disrupted, mainly in North America and Europe.R&D costs remained the largest cash outflow during the March 2020 quarter, including spend focused on ongoing improvements to the chip performance and efficiency. Net operating cash outflow for the quarter increased to $1,838K from $1,072K in the previous quarter, primarily due to the increased R&D activities. The prior quarter's net operating cashflow reflected the receipt of approved R&D Tax Incentive 2018/2019 of $1.233m.OutlookThe Company is responding to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic by progressively reviewing and implementing a number of measures including:- Resizing the cost base, while preserving our valued talent pool, including reduced expenses relating to sales and marketing activities and operating on a four-day work week;- Cutting all non-essential operating expenses and re-negotiating with current suppliers on supply terms to conserve cash;- Applying for relevant initiatives and support programmes announced by both Federal and State governments;- Focusing R&D activities on improving the quality, performance and scalability of chips. This is expected to attain higher quality and yield with the aim of achieving economies of scale and lowering production costs as the Company approaches full volume production up to and over 5-10 million chips a year;- Reallocating the technical sales team resources to R&D activities with the aim of further improving our products; for example, improving our multi vial readers functionality by addressing market feedback to meet current and potential OEM partners' requirements arising from the sales of developer kits in previous quarters. The developer kits enable potential OEM partners to integrate Bluechiip's technology into their own products;- Reducing, temporarily, the scale of production in response to the slowdown in sales activity, while continuing to build stocks with the expectation that when markets normalise, Bluechiip is well positioned for a return to growth;- Progressing negotiations with potential OEM partners;- Working on further patent applications to add to Bluechiip's existing 9 patent families comprising 25 granted patents;- Ongoing implementation of Quality Systems to meet ISO 9001 compliance.To view the full report, please visit:About Bluechiip Ltd

Bluechiip Ltd (ASX:BCT) has developed a wireless tracking solution for the healthcare and life science, security, defence and manufacturing industries which represents a generational change from current methods such as labels (hand-written and pre-printed), barcodes (linear and 2D) and microelectronic integrated circuit (IC)-based RFID (Radio Frequency Identification).

The unique tag is based on MEMS technology and contains no electronics. The tag can either be embedded or manufactured into a storage product, such as vials or bags. Easy identification, along with any associated information from the tag such as temperature can be detected by a reader, which can also sense the temperature of the tagged items. The traditional identification technologies have significant limitations. Whereas a barcode requires a visible tag or line-of-sight optical scan, bluechiip(R) technology does not. Unlike labels, barcodes and RFID, the bluechiip(R) technology can sense the temperature of each item a tag is attached to, or embedded in.

The bluechiip(R) technology has initial applications in the healthcare industry particularly those businesses which require cryogenic storage facilities (biobanks and biorepositories). bluechiip(R) offers the only technology that enables accurate and reliable tracking of products including stem cells, cord blood, and other biospecimens. In addition to functioning in extreme temperatures, the bluechiip(R) tracking solution can survive autoclaving, gamma irradiation sterilization, humidification, centrifuging, cryogenic storage and frosting.

The bluechiip(R) technology has other healthcare applications in pathology, clinical trials and forensics. Several other key markets outside of healthcare include cold-chain logistics/supply chain, security/defence, industrial/manufacturing and aerospace/aviation.

