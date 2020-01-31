

JV partner IGO to drill Fraser Range Projects

Perth, May 6, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Rumble Resources Ltd ( ASX:RTR ) ( FRA:20Z )is pleased to advise that joint venture partner IGO Ltd ( ASX:IGO ) has planned exploration activities on its Fraser Range JV Projects in the current June 2020 Quarter.Managing Director Mr Shane Sikora Said' "The Rumble team are looking forward to the re-commencement of exploration by our JV partner IGO on our highly prospective projects in the Fraser Range. The region has gained significant renewed interest thanks to a new nickel-copper discovery by Legend Mining at the Mawson Prospect, only 30kms along strike from our Thunderdome Project, which has two (2) new exciting prospects to be drill tested."Combine this with our compelling Lamil Project in the Paterson province, another sought after exploration region due to the new Winu Copper-Gold discovery by Rio Tinto, and we now have two (2) projects to be drilled by JV partners in two of the most sought after regions in Australia capable of Tier 1, large scale discoveries."Thunderdome JV Project - 70% IGO 30% RTR, Fraser RangeThe Thunderdome Project consists of tenement E28/2366 which covers 140sq km's on the main Fraser Range gravity ridge associated with dense mafic/ultramafic rocks of the Fraser Complex. It has a large prominent dome feature clearly visible on regional airborne magnetic images. This large dome feature is one of the largest in the Fraser Range and has a fold axis of some 22km. Within this larger target area are also several smaller features which may represent later stage intrusions.The Thunderdome project is located 30 km north-east along trend of the recent Mawson nickel-copper discovery (refer Image 2*) made by Legend Mining.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Rumble Resources Ltd

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.