

Re-opening of US anode plant

Brisbane, May 6, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Limited ( ASX:NVX ) ( FRA:GC3 ) hereby provides a specific COVID-19 Update in the context of the various government measures being implemented in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates.This update follows our second COVID-19 Corporate Update issued on 3 April 2020.PUREgraphite (USA)The Shelter in Place orders in Tennessee that commenced on Saturday, 4 April 2020 expired on Friday, 1 May 2020 and businesses have been permitted to reopen on the condition of compliance to specific COVID-19 procedural requirements.Our PUREgraphite operation in Chattanooga Tennessee reopened on Monday 4 May 2020 and our team has commenced the restart of the anode manufacturing plant. It is expected to take a week to resume production of finished product.During the four-week COVID-19 shutdown our staff were actively engaged in desk-top work documenting and auditing our operating and quality systems and procedures, along with engineering, procurement, sales and marketing activities. These were all able to be performed remotely from home and through virtual teamworking.NOVONIX Battery Technology Solutions (BTS) (Canada)NOVONIX BTS in Canada continues to operate with split shifts, work from home and virtual teamworking arrangements in line with local orders from government agencies relating to COVID-19.All elements of the BTS business are progressing as planned and we remain on track with all pre-COVID-19 revenue targets for the business.About NOVONIX Ltd

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.

NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.

NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.