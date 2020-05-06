

Drilling Identifies Multiple High-Grade Gold Shoots

Perth, May 20, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Rumble Resources Ltd ( ASX:RTR ) ( FRA:20Z ) is pleased to announce the results from the second stage of RC/diamond core drilling at the Western Queen Gold Project. The two stages of drilling have been successful in making high grade gold discoveries, but just as important, provided a greater geological understanding of the controlling structure(s) and deposition styles associated with the high-grade gold mineralisation. Six (6) compelling high-grade gold zones and targets have been delineated providing high confidence in finding new, near-term high-grade gold discoveries.Managing Director Shane Sikora Said: "Rumble's initial assessment of the Western Queen Gold Project recognised the potential for multiple new high-grade gold discoveries, based on the limited drilling outside of the historic deposits, and the deposit types typically forming multiple gold shoots. To deliver the best chance of realising the potential of the project, Rumble implemented a geophysics and drilling strategy over two stages to scope out the prospectivity of the Project. These two stages have been successful in significantly upgrading the Project by identifying the potential for multiple shallow high-grade gold shoots across the entire project. This has led to a better geological understanding of the system for more effective targeting methods."The shallow high-grade gold mineralisation intersected by Rumble (8m @ 7.22 g/t Au from 49m) to the north of the Western Queen Central pit, some 250m along strike was 'blind' from surface due to a reverse fault 'hiding' the top of the high-grade gold zone (up-plunge). Immediately north of the Western Queen Central open pit (Western Queen Central North Shallow High-grade Gold 'Blind' Shoot ) other significant historic, shallow high-grade gold zones including 7m @ 60.6 g/t Au, 6m @ 37 g/t Au, 11m @ 16.8 g/t Au and 11m @ 9.75 g/t Au have also been be shunted and transposed by the reverse faults. The high-grade gold is interpreted to develop further down-plunge below the faulting and will now be tested by RC drilling. These targets could represent a repeat of the historic high-grade Western Queen Central Open Pit Deposit that produced 190,000oz @ 8.9 g/t Au, which had a high angle thrust partly covering the deposit with the high-grade gold partially blind and developing at a depth of approximately 40m below surface."The diamond-core drilling targeting the Western Queen Central deposit "deeps" has been successful in extending the high-grade gold down plunge which remains open and importantly confirmed the position of the high-grade gold shoot. The drilling also enabled the technical team to recognise the high-grade gold (6m @ 34.24 g/t Au and 0.7m @ 26.6 g/t Au, which only clipped the top of the high-grade gold shoot but has provided direction) is associated with a non-conductive skarn (stage two targets were previously conductors) which has provided a greater geological understanding when targeting this and other high-grade gold shoots in stage three of the drilling program and beyond. As we have now zeroed in on the high-grade gold shoot, we have high confidence the next round of drilling will extend the high-grade gold at depth and lead to further discoveries."Rumble now has six compelling high-grade gold shoot targets, based on the new geological understanding and high-grade gold drill results to date - we have laid the foundations for multiple, near term high-grade gold discoveries."To view tables and figures, please visit:About Rumble Resources Ltd

