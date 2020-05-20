

Company Presentation - 121 Mining Investment Conference

Perth, May 25, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Rumble Resources Limited ( ASX:RTR ) ( FRA:20Z ) is pleased to lodge a copy of the presentation that Managing Director Mr Shane Sikora will be presenting at the 121 Mining Investment Online Conference.

