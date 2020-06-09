

Investor Webinar Friday 12th June 10:15AM AEST

Brisbane, June 9, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Limited ( ASX:NVX ) ( FRA:GC3 ) wishes to advise it will host an investor webinar on Friday 12th June, 2020 at 10.15am AEST to discuss the recent announcement regarding its ability to manufacture single crystal NMC cathode material (Single Crystal Cathode) using its proprietary Dry Particle Microgranulation (DPMG) technique.During the webinar, Managing Director, Philip St Baker and NOVONIX Battery Testing Services CEO, Dr Chris Burns, will discuss the significance of being able to manufacture Single Crystal Cathodes, the breakthrough DPMG technique and related patent applications and the recent successful $58 million capital raising.Investors are invited to send questions prior to the webinar to simon@nwrcommunications.com.au.Investors are advised to register prior to the NOVONIX Investor Webinar at the link below:After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.A recording of the webinar will be made available shortly after the conclusion at the same link.About NOVONIX Ltd

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.

NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.

NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.