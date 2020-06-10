  
WHAT'S NEXT? NOVONIX Technology Roadmap
Brisbane, June 12, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) provides the Technology Roadmap presentation.

- Is delivering the battery materials the EV and renewables future needs

- Is redefining the manufacturing processes to deliver lower costs, waste and emissions needed

- Has core competencies across all areas of cell technology development

- Has strong connections with leading companies in the battery, auto, renewables and electronics

- Has demonstrated technology advantages in anode, cathode and electrolyte (with more coming)

- Has first commercial technology in PUREgraphite anode material with a contract with Samsung SDI

- Is the only company to break into this market from North America or Europe

- Has cathode technology entering pilot scale and commercialization phase now

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9YQW5B84


About NOVONIX Ltd

Graphitecorp Ltd ASX GRANOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.

NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.

NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.

  


Contact
Greg Baynton
Executive Director
Phone: +61-414-970-566
Email: greg@novonixgroup.com

Philip St Baker
Managing Director
Phone: +61-438-173-330
Email: phil@novonixgroup.com
Website: www.novonixgroup.com



ABN Newswire  
