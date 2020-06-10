

WHAT'S NEXT? NOVONIX Technology Roadmap

Brisbane, June 12, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Ltd ( ASX:NVX ) provides the Technology Roadmap presentation.- Is delivering the battery materials the EV and renewables future needs- Is redefining the manufacturing processes to deliver lower costs, waste and emissions needed- Has core competencies across all areas of cell technology development- Has strong connections with leading companies in the battery, auto, renewables and electronics- Has demonstrated technology advantages in anode, cathode and electrolyte (with more coming)- Has first commercial technology in PUREgraphite anode material with a contract with Samsung SDI- Is the only company to break into this market from North America or Europe- Has cathode technology entering pilot scale and commercialization phase nowTo view the presentation, please visit:About NOVONIX Ltd

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.

NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.

NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.