  
'WHAT'S NEXT? Technology Roadmap' Investor Webinar Recording
Brisbane, June 12, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is pleased to advise that parties who were unable to attend the investor webinar broadcast today can watch and replay a recording of the full presentation via the following link:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/N31YJT25


About NOVONIX Ltd

Graphitecorp Ltd ASX GRANOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.

NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.

NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.

  


Contact
Greg Baynton
Executive Director
Phone: +61-414-970-566
Email: greg@novonixgroup.com

Philip St Baker
Managing Director
Phone: +61-438-173-330
Email: phil@novonixgroup.com
Website: www.novonixgroup.com



