

Investor Presentation and Webinar Links

Perth, July 20, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Rumble Resources Ltd ( ASX:RTR ) ( FRA:20Z ) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the "Meet the CEO's" virtual session hosted by Reach Markets.The Company is pleased to invite shareholders and new investors to attend the webinar, which will commence at 12.00pm (AEST) / 10.00 (AWST) on Wednesday 22 July 2020.Investors can register here:Managing Director Shane Sikora will be discussing the following key catalysts:- Recent oversubscribed $6 million equity raising;- The Western Queen High-Grade Gold Project;- The Lamil Gold-Copper JV Project - Paterson Province; and- The Fraser Range Nickel-Copper-Gold JV Projects - Fraser Range.There will also be a short Q&A session after the presentation.About Rumble Resources Ltd

