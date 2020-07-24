

Investor Webinar Presentation

Brisbane, July 24, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Limited ( ASX:NVX ) ( FRA:GC3 ) is pleased to announce its participation in the Share Cafe Webinar - Micro/Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar to be held today (Friday 24 July 2020) at 12noon AEST / 10am AWST.NOVONIX's CEO, Dr Chris Burns, will provide an overview of the company's operations, products, strategic partnerships and proprietary technologies during the presentation.This free webinar is able to be viewed live via Zoom over the internet. To access further details of the event and to register (at no cost), please copy and paste the following link into your internet browser:A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.About NOVONIX Ltd

